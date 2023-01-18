Our Favorite Sustainable Dress Brands

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: When it comes to shopping, secondhand is always best. And that's not only because it's more affordable — it's also better for the planet, as you are essentially removing a garment from the waste stream, rather than creating demand for new resources. But for all those times you do need a new dress, for whatever reason, there are a number of fairly sustainable fashion companies making fashionable and classic dresses.

Keep reading for a look into some of our favorite sustainable places to buy dresses, whether it's to wear to a wedding, work, or anywhere in between, at varying price points.

ÉTICA

Source: ÉTICA

ÉTICA is a LA-based fashion company with a focus on denim goods. The company pledges to use fair labor and environmentally-conscious manufacturing practices; for example, when compared to industry standards, ÉTICA claims to reduce water usage by 90 percent, energy consumption by 63 percent, and chemical usage by 70 percent. The company offers a solid selection of casual and work-appropriate dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers in denim fabrics (in various colors), as well as in knits.

Reformation

Reformation is a go-to destination for high-quality dresses for all occasions, including work, brunch, and fancy events. The sustainable fashion brand even sells wedding dresses — and if you've been to a wedding in the past few years, there's a solid chance you've seen a woman wearing the ultra-popular Juliette Dress.

The company is primarily online, but also has a few stores in major cities. Reformation offers both trendy and timeless dresses in plain colors and statement patterns, and uses materials like organic cotton, viscose/rayon, and linen. That said, the brand also offers a few styles using silk, cashmere, and other non-vegan materials, so make sure to look out for that if you don't buy animal products.

Autumn Adeigbo

Autumn Adeigbo is the fashion designer behind her eponymous Black-owned, woman-owned fashion line. She and her colorful brand are "devoted to positively impacting the lives of women across cultures by utilizing female-owned production facilities in the U.S., and providing global artisans with meaningful employment and fair wages."

Some of Autumn Adeigbo's sustainable practices that help reduce their waste include buying materials in limited quantities, and making all garments to order. The brand also sources 90 percent of its fabrics from countries that pay laborers living wages. Autumn Adeigbo's gorgeous dress designs are all eye-catching, unique, and ultra-stylish, employing luxe fabrics and one-of-a-kind silhouettes. Just make sure to place your order at least five weeks before your event, because the company needs some time to make your garment from scratch.

Christy Dawn

Christy Dawn is a sustainable fashion company "committed to practices that honor Mother Earth and all her people," including growing crops for fabric with regenerative farming methods. The company is well-known for utilizing deadstock fabric, which is rescued fabric from other fashion brands that may have otherwise gone to landfill. Christy Dawn's dresses are sort of a modern twist on Little House on the Prairie fashion, with most of its frocks featuring looser silhouettes and delicate patterns.

Valani

Founded by vegan designer Vanni Leung, Valani is a vegan and biodegradable fashion brand, that uses natural materials such as banana viscose (a vegan silk alternative made from discarded banana tree stems), hemp, and Tencel.

