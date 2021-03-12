How Regenerative Agriculture Could Revolutionize Farming

If regenerative agriculture catches on, it could curb climate change on a major scale. According to The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, sequestering CO2 with the power of healthy soil could potentially eliminate upwards of 250 million metric tons of CO2 annually, which translates to approximately 5 percent emissions from the U.S. alone.

Nancy Pfund, founder of environmentally-focused Venture Capitalist Fund, wrote a piece about how much this could ultimately impact our planet.

"For organizations that purchase and process agricultural products — from food companies to renewable fuel producers — soil carbon offsets can indirectly reduce emissions immediately while also funding strategies that directly reduce emissions permanently, starting at the farm," she wrote in TechCrunch.