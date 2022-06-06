Vegan Silk Is Being Made Out of Plants Like Eucalyptus, Pineapples, and Bananas

Many environmentalists also choose to avoid buying silk products, even though silk can be biodegradable, due to the high environmental costs of the industry. As reported by Ecocult, the Higg Index found that silk has the worst environmental of any textile, as it uses more water, is more polluting, and emits more greenhouse gases than any other textile, including plastic-based textiles.

Additionally, it can take 1,000 metric tons of water to create just 1 metric ton of silk, as per Ecocult.