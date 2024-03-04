Home > Small Changes > Pets Make Your Furry Friend's Summer With These Frozen Dog Treats Your pup will enjoy the treats regardless of their shape, but why not add a touch of fun by using cute dog bone molds? By Angela Horn Mar. 4 2024, Published 3:24 p.m. ET Source: iStock

What better way to treat your furry friend as the summer heat rolls in than with homemade frozen delights? These plant-based frozen dog treat recipes offer a cool respite and introduce a healthy twist to your pup's diet.

Incorporating vegan treats can be a delightful and planet-friendly addition to your dog's typically meat-heavy menu. From peanut butter and banana pupsicles to creamy coconut creations, these recipes can make tails wag, and tongues drool. So, let's dive into the world of icy treats that will leave your pup begging for more!

Source: iStock

Yogurt and Berries Dog Treats

These yogurt and berries dog treats from Gemma at Bigger Bolder Baking look so delicious you could be forgiven for 'testing' one or two of them yourself. All you need is an assortment of berries and yogurt (for a vegan twist, opt for yogurt that’s plant-based, as long as it's still dog-friendly), and you’re good to go.

Peanut Butter Banana Pupsicles

@GiantEagleInc has a simple pupsicle recipe requiring only two kitchen staples: bananas and peanut butter. Plus, it's also ridiculously easy to make. The only downside is that they have to sit in the freezer overnight. There's something to be said for delayed gratification, but I'm not so sure.

Frozen Coconut and Blueberry Treats

If you thought the last recipe was easy, well, this one from Jazzmin at @veganeverytime is even more of a cakewalk to whip up. All you need is liquid coconut oil and blueberries! Pour the oil into the mold, add the berries and freeze. Easy peasy.

Apple and Carrot Dog Treats

Apple and carrot for dogs? Yup, according to @whiskopetskitchen the aroma will have most pooches sniffing around for more. This is another super simple two-ingredient recipe that’s definitely worth trying on those hot and sweaty dog days of summer.

Strawberry Spinach Frozen Dog Treats

Another veg-focused treat, this time from @nativepet. The recipe calls for strawberries, spinach, kefir, and bone broth. You can swap out the last two ingredients with your favorite vegan alternatives to make it plant-based — as long as your alternatives are also pup safe! It's better for the environment, and your furry friend will still love it.

Frozen Pumpkin Digestive Bites

Along with frozen pumpkin puree, this recipe from @betterpup features apple cider vinegar, dried ginger, and cinnamon, which PetMD says is fine for dogs so long as it’s in small quantities.

Doggie Ice Cream Recipe

Think of this doggie treat recipe from @sadespups as a fancier version of the peanut butter pupsicles we included further up. While it also features bananas and PB, the addition of Greek yogurt makes it even creamier. If so desired, swap your yogurt for a vegan alternative that's also safe for dogs to eat.

