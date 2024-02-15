Concerned Pet Parents Accuse Purina of Making Their Dogs Sick

IF YOU USE PURINA PRO PLAN PLEASE DONT!!!!! Just a PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT for anyone who uses Purina Pro Plan food, DON’T. Our vet recommended us to get this food for our 7+ year old dogs, and when we got our puppy we put her on the plan also. The last couple of bags we’ve purchased we noticed that when we would get to the bottom of the container there were these worm like things in it. My first logical thought was that they were probably from inside the house or maybe my plants even. We do live on a nature preserve and trust me the bugs in our area are WILD. So we did our research and bought a safer air tight heavy duty container. We bought brand new food (which by the way is about 80$ a BAG) and put it in our new containers. Three days later we found live bugs in the food again moving around confirming it was in fact the food. Then we started breaking open pieces of the food and THE BUGS ARE INSIDE THE FOOD!!! This made me so sick to my stomach to think my dogs have been eating this food. Anyone who knows me knows these three ARE MY LITERAL CHILDREN AND I WOULD KILL SOMEONE FOR MY DOGS NO QUESTIONS ASKED! I spent ALL day researching and finding people all over the world who have had this problem with Purina Pro Plan and have posted videos, pictures, etc. I messaged a few of them just to chat and hear their stories. When I first started them on the food 3+ years ago, I DID MY RESEARCH and there’s was nothing like this about the food that I could find, from what I’ve gathered this has been going on for the last year or year and a half. Anyways I went to our local pet store I bought the food at and shout out to the girl that helped me because she was amazing and just returned the food for me even though I didn’t have it with me and told me that this brand of food gets returned the most because of the bugs inside of it. Her mom is a vet and she literally CALLED her and let me speak with her and she said my dogs are gonna be fine it’s no biggie (I wasn’t super concerned for them since they are up to date on dewormers and shots) and she recommended food that’s off large scale production and was SO sweet and helpful. I messaged Purina Pro Plan and the first thing they said was that “This probably happened after the food left the factory but we’ll have a manager reach out to you. Because of the high quality measures we put in place it couldn’t have come from us. Infestation can happen anywhere.” BUT ALL THE SAME BUGS IN THE SAME FOOD ACCROSS THE WORLD GOT INFESTED AFTER THE PRODUCTION LINE?!?! I don’t think so, but nice try. I don’t care about speaking to a manager I don’t care about my money I care about my dogs. I’ll ask everyone what food they feed their dogs and I’ll share my story I already got some people at work today to switch foods. Thanks for coming to my ted talk. 🙃 Absolutely sick. Please share this and get everyone off this food!!! #purinaproplan #bugs #infestation #purinadogfood #purinainfestation #dogfood #blowthisup #pleaseshare #dogsoftiktok #pitbullsoftiktok