Concerned Pet Parents Accuse Purina of Making Their Dogs Sick

Picking the proper food for your pet can take a lot of research, trial, and error. With so many pet foods out there, it's often stressful picking the one that will give your pet the right amount of nutrients and energy, while also matching their individual needs.
Purina, one of the most popular pet food brands out there, has received a flood of criticism after customers claimed their pets became sick after eating the Purina Pro Plan food. Many have been wondering if Purina is good for dogs — here's what you need to know.
Is Purina good for dogs?
Many vets assert that Purina is good for dogs. In fact, it ranks at the top of PetMD's list of "8 Best Puppy Foods in 2024 Recommended by Vets." However, several online videos alleging that Purina's Pro Plan pet food has made pets sick have led to rumors that the food is unsafe.
According to CBS News, the posts include claims that dogs have experienced diarrhea, vomiting, seizures, and even death from eating Purina Pro Plan food. Purina made a statement on Jan. 15, 2024, responding to the posts, which the company referred to as "rumors."
Purina stated:
"In light of the rumor, our Quality Assurance team has reviewed all incoming consumer contacts, manufacturing, and quality assurance data ... for the past year, and we have found no data or trend that would indicate an issue."
In March 2023, Purina Pro Plan's Veterinary Diets EL Elemental dog food was recalled due to its too-high vitamin D content. However, as of Feb. 6, 2024, the Food and Drug Administration has not recalled the Purina Pro Plan pet food, per CBS News.
Is Pedigree good for dogs?
Pedigree is another prominent pet food brand, and is generally considered good for dogs,according to Veternarians.org. The article, which was reviewed by a vet, asserts that Pedigree dog food is a good budget-friendly option that includes "average-quality" ingredients to cover all the bases of nutrition. However, like Purina, pet parents have mixed reviews of the food.
Within the Q&A forum of Rover, a pet-sitting and dog-walking service website, most of the Pedigree reviews are cautionary, often criticizing the brand's use of corn and meat byproducts.
According to Dog Food Advisor, Pedigree has 1 star out of 5. The dog food rating website references Pedigree's use of anonymous bone meals for protein, which are often slaughterhouse byproducts, and sometimes do not digest well. Because of this, along with the use of artificial coloring such as red dye No. 40, and the lower quality fat and grain ingredients, Dog Food Advisor does not recommend Pedigree.
It's important to remember that no matter what pet food brand you buy, there are likely going to be contesting opinions about which is best. This is why it is always a good idea to ask a veterinarian any pet food questions you have, and to heed their recommendations based on the specific needs of your pet.