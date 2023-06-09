Home > Small Changes > Parenting 7 Baby Shower Gifts for a Mom-to-Be, From Sustainable to Handmade Are you striving to be the best guest at the shower? If so, you’ll want to check out these baby shower gifts for mom. By Rayna Skiver Jun. 9 2023, Published 11:03 a.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

When brainstorming for baby shower gifts, cute clothes and cozy stuffed animals typically come to mind first. But what about mom? Becoming a parent is a huge life transition — being a new mom isn’t exactly a walk in the park. Surely they could use some things to make their day-to-day routine easier and more relaxing. Check out these awesome baby shower gifts for mom!

A luxurious, organic pajama set.

Let’s be real: A mom with a newborn isn’t going to want to spend all day in uncomfortable clothes. Treat them to some first-class PJs from Made Trade — this brand is climate neutral certified. You can even check out what projects the company is working on. Moms deserve to look good and feel comfortable, especially when they’re caring for a newborn day in and day out.

A good supply of coffee or tea.

Between taking care of the baby and themselves, being a mom can be exhausting. By giving them an endless supply of their favorite coffee or tea, you’ll easily earn the title of best gift-giver. Peace Coffee is a great option — it’s fair trade, organic, and B Corp certified. If they prefer tea, buying loose-leaf is a more sustainable alternative to the typical grocery store selections.

A lot of natural bath bombs for relaxing.

When new moms finally get a chance to relax, it should be a top-notch experience. Natural bath bombs are an excellent way to elevate an already curated self-care routine. Rocky Mountain Soap Company offers a nice selection at an affordable price. You can get a single bath bomb for only $5.95, a set of three for $18.95, or a set of six for $30.95. There’s something for every budget!

Baby milestone journal

If the mom-to-be is nostalgic or tends to hold on to keepsakes and little memories, a baby milestone journal is the perfect gift. This gift is super thoughtful and can be cherished for years and years to come. Plus, journaling is a good activity for when there’s a bit of free time.

Stay cozy with a crocheted blanket.

In addition to those luxurious PJs, a cozy blanket is a must. Nothing says home like a crocheted blanket — you could make it with their favorite colors and patterns in mind. It’s worth a try, even if you’ve never crocheted before. Handmade gifts are often cherished and held on to for a long time.

Slippers are nice for those long days at home.

Okay, so we have lavish PJs and a cozy blanket, now all we need is a good pair of slippers to complete the look. Walking around all day can be tough on the feet, and we all know that moms are constantly moving from one place to another while trying to get loads of stuff done.

These slippers from SeaVees will make accomplishing tasks much more comfortable. They are completely vegan and made with recycled materials! The company supports various causes and is also a member of 1% for the Planet.

A sustainable thermos is perfect for keeping coffee hot… forever.