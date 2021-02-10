Combat the Cold Weather With These Sustainable Cozy Slippers

Last week, Pennsylvania's most beloved rodent, Punxsutawney Phil, emerged from his cozy indoor abode and — unfortunately — he saw his shadow. According to Groundhog Day superstitions, this means there are six more weeks of winter in our future, and therefore, staying warm is vital.

Since you'll be inside all day for the foreseeable future anyway, due to the ongoing pandemic, we've rounded up a list of our favorite sustainable slippers, to stay cozy and comfy until spring finally arrives.