Is Net Zero the Same as Carbon Neutral? Let's Discuss Their Differences and Why They Matter

For a company to be net zero, it must achieve a balance between all the greenhouse gases emitted and removed. The most commonly known greenhouse gas is carbon dioxide, but others include methane and nitrous oxide. Some businesses may label themselves as net zero carbon, meaning that no carbon (and only carbon) was emitted, so no carbon needs to be balanced. As Plan A Academy points out, with the term net zero, it's important to distinguish between reducing all emissions or just carbon dioxide.