These Companies Recently Obtained B Corp Certifications

Going against the Friedman doctrine, the concept holding that the shareholders are the only group for which a business is socially responsible, B Lab is urging companies to serve people, planet, and profit.

Founded in 2006 by Jay Coen Gilbert, Bart Houlahan, and Andrew Kassoy, three friends who met at Stanford University, B Lab has been steadily revolutionizing the world of business and entrepreneurship. As of March 2022, there are now 4,673 B Corp certified companies, spanning 155 industries in 78 countries. And, fun fact: March is B Corp Month.