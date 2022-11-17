After Moving to the Mountains, I Started a Hiking Journal to Keep Track of My Adventures

At the beginning of fall my partner and I moved to the Catskills. After living in the city for seven years we wanted more space, more greenery, and most importantly, more dogs. So we packed up our Subaru and a U-Haul, and moved everything from our tiny Brooklyn one-bedroom into a two-story house. What a concept!

In addition to unpacking and settling in, we've filled our time with several hikes. And to keep track of them all, I started a hiking journal.