Get Crafty With These Adorable DIY Valentine's Day Gifts

Making your own vegan candles is way easier than it sounds — all you'll need is a vessel (a glass jar works), and a wick (which you can buy at any crafts store). Situate the wick in the middle of the jar, and melt some all-natural plant-based wax (coconut oil is great). After melting the wax, you'll pour in your pure essential oil of choice, mix it thoroughly, pour the wax into your selected vessel, and let it all dry. Yes, it's that simple, and your partner is bound to love it.