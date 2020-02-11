Tips for an Eco-Friendly Valentine's Day

Unfortunately, the floral industry can be quite wasteful, between the pesticides used to grow flowers, the emissions of shipping them, all the stems and leaves that florists cut off and throw into the trash, and the plastic used to wrap bouquets.

Do some research in your area to find a florist or farmer's market vendor who grows flowers locally or without pesticides, composts their floral waste, and tries to adhere to a low-impact business model. Alternatively, consider making a bouquet out of flowers you forage, either from your own garden or a neighbor's garden (with permission, of course). You could also ask the flower vendor at your farmer's market if you can have (or buy at a discount) slightly imperfect flowers that were going to be discarded, and turn them into a sustainable floral arrangement of your own.

Additionally, the company ReVased sells flower arrangements made from secondhand flowers leftover at events — you can make a one-time purchase or sign up for a subscription to receive one bouquet each month. The company currently only operates in the NYC, D.C., and Baltimore areas.

If you live in a cold climate and can't find locally-grown flowers, an even better gift is a potted plant, which is sure to last longer than a bouquet of flowers (with proper care, of course).