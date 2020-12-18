Vertical Gardening Ideas for Those Looking to Raise the Bar on Gardening

Planting an indoor garden is a great way to improve your air quality, soothe your mood, and grow something useful or beautiful in your own home. It’s a sustainable enterprise too, and can help lower your environmental impact by allowing you to plant things like fresh herbs , healing plants, or flowers to give out as gifts. However, if you’re short on living space, planting an indoor garden may seem out of the question. Luckily for you, we have some solid vertical gardening ideas that can help you think about gardening in a whole new dimension!

What are vertical gardens?

Whether you call them vertical gardens, green walls, live walls, moss walls, or something else entirely, the concept might be pretty new to you. You might not have heard of vertical gardens before, or seen them for that matter, but they are truly a wonder of modern agricultural technology.

Modern is a stretch though, as the main technique behind vertical gardens harkens back to a fairly ancient gardening practice known as hydroponics, which is the process of growing plants in nutrient-rich, without any soil. Though far more accepted today, hydroponic gardening has been practiced by humans since the time of King Nebuchadnezzar.

The most advanced vertical gardens grow plants on a vertically suspended panel that does not use soil, but hydroponic principles. These panels can be free-standing or attached to a wall, and are a wonderful and space-saving alternative to traditional potted plants.

That said, many vertical gardens can be made of tiny soil-filled pots, canvas shoe racks, ladder boxes, or recycled coffee cans — you name it! The best thing about vertical gardens is their customizability. They can go anywhere and be made of anything. But how exactly do they work and are they really something that you can build and maintain all by yourself?