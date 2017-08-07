Have A Black Thumb? 5 Hydroponic Planters To Help Lazy Gardeners

Since kindergarten, we’ve all been taught that plants can’t live without the basics: water, soil and light. But that’s not necessarily true. Enter hydroponics, the process of growing plants sans soil, and hands down the best choice for black thumb gardeners who can’t seem to keep their plants alive despite their best efforts. So why do hydroponic gardens have a leg up on traditional soil based gardening?

There's no need to worry about how much or how often to water a plant since complicated watering calendars are minimized. Also, gardeners who love to travel no longer have to worry if their plants will suffer while they’re gone. Some of the snazziest hydroponic products even offer 24/7 stats on plants which allows anyone to keep an eye on their garden even if they’re half a world away from home.

That messy bag of soil all over your counters? Gone. Bugs and critters in said soil? Also gone. No soil means growing the same amount of plants in a much smaller space. There’s no need to buy certain seeds since many, like avocados, can be easily propagated after you make your famous guacamole.

Hydroponic planters also give you great health benefits. Not only can each plant be harvested at its peak harvesting time, but it gives you the power to know exactly where your food is coming from. Some of the best plants that can grow hydroponically are also convenient for maintaining a healthy diet - cue the tomatoes, strawberries, lettuce, basil, and mint. Unlike outdoor soil based gardens, hydroponic gardens can be grown year round which keeps your home looking green and upbeat when winter blues might otherwise set in.

To get started with your hydroponic plants, here are five of the best hydroponic tools to start a low maintenance garden.