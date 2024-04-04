Home > Small Changes > Food Is America's Sweetheart, Paul Rudd, Vegan? We Investigate the Actor's Dietary Identity Paul Rudd chose to eat cauliflower-based hot wings when he appeared on the popular YouTube show 'Hot Ones'. By Jamie Bichelman Apr. 4 2024, Published 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you're new to the plant-based lifestyle or curious about the countless benefits of a vegan diet, having a celebrity role model who embodies an ethos similar to yours can be helpful—even if they were formerly vegan but still espouse its benefits. Take, for example, beloved actor Paul Rudd. While many cherish the ageless actor's roles and many of his progressive ideas, it's fair to wonder if Paul Rudd is vegan.

Here's what we know about Rudd's past and present views on his diet, how certain roles have influenced his eating habits, and whether Rudd can serve as the next role model for the veg-curious and already-vegan alike.

Source: Getty Images

Is Paul Rudd vegan?

No, Paul Rudd is not vegan or vegetarian. However, Rudd has claimed he is trying to "become better" despite not identifying as vegan, per LIVEKINDLY. That doesn't mean, however, that Rudd hasn't had his fair share of vegan-friendly moments that were widely circulated on the internet.

In fact, in March 2019, vegan actress Alicia Silverstone shared a selfie with Rudd in front of a Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo backdrop, hinting at the actor's willingness to share a vegan meal with good friends. "Such a sweet reunion last night at dinner with my pal #PaulRudd," Silverstone wrote in the caption. "I love this guy! I mean he ordered vegan for both of us..... Swoon."

Paul Rudd opted to eat vegan wings on 'Hot Ones.'

"Shout out to the veggies," Rudd and Hot Ones host Sean Evans declared as Rudd began the latest actor to embrace the fiery hot sauce challenge with a plate of cauliflower wings in October 2019. Little did they know at the time, a back-and-forth exchange between Rudd and Evans—"Hey, look at us. Who would've thought? Not me!"—would become one of the most sensationally popular, memorable, and memorable moments, as evidenced by a Buzzfeed post.

Rudd joined other notable celebrities like Keke Palmer, Natalie Portman, Jeff Goldblum, Broad City co-stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Weird Al, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and a host of others in consuming animal-free wings on the show.

What we know about Paul Rudd's diet.

Rudd has previously shared insight into the restrictive diet he had to endure for a past movie role, per The Hollywood Reporter, although he didn't specify whether the diet was animal-free. "When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water," Rudd said. "That's how horrible that diet was. I was like, 'Alright, I'm gonna have some sparkling water now, I've earned it.'"