Lizzo’s Best Vegan Recipes, As Seen on Her TikTok

It seems like Lizzo became vegan sometime between April and June of 2020. On April 17, 2020, she posted a recipe video featuring eggs, which seems to be her last food video featuring animal products. The following week, she shared a video of herself making a Vegan Spicy McChicken (details below, of course). And on June 26, 2020, she wrote in the caption of a “What I Eat in a Day” video: “ as a new vegan I'm enjoying exploring flavors from plants and plant-based proteins! Every journey is personal and deserves to be celebrated.”

In addition to showing off her vegan meal creations all over TikTok, Lizzo also uses the platform to spread messages about intuitive eating. “I don’t think I should be rewarded for eating ‘good’ as much as I don’t think I should be shamed for eating ‘bad,’ she said in a video on April 2. “ I think that we eliminate the words good and bad with eating altogether.”

Here are eight of Lizzo’s most iconic vegan recipes, as featured on her TikTok.