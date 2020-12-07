Real vs. Fake Christmas Trees: The Great Debate Over Environmental Impact

My wife and I have this argument every year: should we get another real tree that’s only going to last the season, or bite the bullet and finally get a fake tree that will be around for years to come? For us, it’s a question of cost vs. tradition, and it’s pretty small potatoes in terms of our relationship and our finances, but for many eco-friendly people, this is a far more complex issue. The real vs. fake Christmas tree debate isn’t just about which tree looks or smells better, it’s about the lasting environmental impact of the Tannenbaum in question.

This is a difficult question. According to CNN , Americans throw out 1 million extra tons of waste each week from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day every year. The bulk of that 25 percent increase takes place during the Christmas season, and is made up of holiday cards, wrapping paper , gift boxes, etc. But at least some of that trash contains discarded Christmas trees — specifically, fake ones.

According to USA Today , Americans purchase approximately 10 million artificial trees each season. The added impact of all those artificial bushes made of plastic and metal is that they usually ship here from China, increasing carbon emissions and resources. These trees are not recyclable nor biodegradable, so even if they do happen to last you 10 years before breaking (they likely will not), they will still end up in a landfill somewhere.

From a financial standpoint, the idea of a fake tree might make sense. You’re buying a single tree, meant to last significantly longer than a real one, which means you’re not spending the same $50 plus dollars each year to get that pine-fresh scent. You’re also paying for the convenience of being able to pull the Christmas tree out of the attic every year, instead of shopping for one in the cold every year.

Are real trees better than artificial ones?

This is a tough question, and the answer is perhaps a bit more nuanced than the previous one. The main draw for real trees is their authenticity. They look real, smell real, and feel real — and that counts a lot when trying to connect with a holiday that feels more and more commercialized with each passing year.

Article continues below advertisement

Real trees also don’t require the intensive carbon emissions it takes to produce and ship artificial ones. They actually release oxygen into the atmosphere and take in carbon dioxide while they are growing, thereby eliminating that complication. There are thousands of tree farms across the U.S. and each year, about 30 million trees are sold to holiday shoppers.

That may seem like a lot, but it’s nothing when you consider that this 30 million is out of the 350 to 500 million trees that are actually grown every year.

Article continues below advertisement

Tree farms are often great for the environment and the people who work and live on them. They create jobs for humans, homes for animals, oxygen for everyone, and holiday cheer for anyone that sees them. More important than all that is the fact that, unlike fake trees, real trees are completely biodegradable. They can be used for lumber, turned into mulch, or composted and used to fertilize next year’s crop.

To further lower the environmental impact of the real tree you buy, try purchasing one that was locally-grown. Or, better yet, ask an employee at your local Christmas tree market if it's possible to take a look at the less-than-perfect trees that are headed to the chipper — by purchasing one of these, you'll be saving it from getting mulched, and possibly even saving yourself a few dollars.

Article continues below advertisement