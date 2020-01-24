Madagascar to Plant 60 Million Trees to Help Fight Climate Change

This isn’t the country’s first tree-planting effort, but by far the most ambitious. While some are also skeptical about how they will get the tree seedlings to Malagasy citizens (since nearly 80 percent of the population is said to live off the electric grid), experts are also taking into careful consideration what can be done to ensure the success of the newly planted trees once the planting season ends in April.

“Right now, we are at the stage of planting trees, but the big question is: What is next? How to protect those young trees, so we don’t plant them in January and then destroy them in July,” Jonah Ratsimbazafy — a primatologist who leads the Groupe d’Étude et de Recherche sur les Primates — said, per EcoWatch .

“If the authorities do not have a clear and efficient strategy to fight against deforestation and fires, then Madagascar won’t return to forests.”