During the Pandemic, Unemployed Workers in Pakistan Have Been Hired to Plant Trees

Hundreds of thousands of hopeless people across the globe have unfortunately faced unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic began at the end of 2019. And while many have applied for unemployment benefits, countries such as Pakistan have taken advantage of the situation, and hired unemployed workers to plant trees in areas that were ravaged by deforestation, drought, and livestock grazing.

Not only will doing this help slow the progression of climate change and replenish severely damaged forest lands, but so far, it has created thousands of job opportunities for those who lost their means of work due to the pandemic across the Middle Eastern nation — it truly makes the best out of a terrible situation.