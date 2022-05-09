How Humanity Could Actually Halt Climate Breakdown, According to Peter Kalmus (Exclusive)

GREEN MATTERS: What was going through your head as you made that speech in front of Chase Bank?

PETER KALMUS: I had all this adrenaline and felt like I should say something. That was the moment, right? I hadn't thought about what I was going to say ahead of time. I just started talking. We weren't even organized enough to have a portable megaphone. So I just spoke from the heart, said a lot of things that I've been thinking.

When I think about my sons, I feel a lot of emotion. And that's probably the main reason I'm a climate activist at all. When I started being a climate activist it coincided with the birth of my son, and I don't think that's a coincidence at all. It cracked my soul open and made me stop just thinking about myself.