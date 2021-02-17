These Banks Ensure Your Money Is Being Invested Sustainably and Ethically

Online-only bank Aspiration is a Certified B Corp and is a member of 1% For The Planet. According to The Good Trade, Aspiration doesn't invest in any fossil fuel funding that would allocate funds toward pipelines, oil drilling, or coal mines. Aspiration gives clients the option to "plant a tree" with every purchase they make, and the bank's Aspiration Plus Cards — which are made from recycled ocean plastic — give you money back when you buy from companies that are part of its "Conscience Coalition."