'The Race to Save the World' Documentary Highlights Everyday People Fighting Against Climate Change (Exclusive)

GREEN MATTERS: What inspired you to make The Race to Save the World?

JOE GANTZ: I felt that many documentary films about climate change were focused on telling people how bad things are and how much worse they are going to get. Those films, although entirely accurate, are often so overwhelming and depressing that people end up tuning the information out in order to be able to go about their lives.

I wanted to make a film that is energizing people to get off the sidelines and get involved. To do that I followed people, ordinary people, who see the effects of climate change and who are moved to get in the trenches and take action. ... The Race to Save the World is an uplifting film that shows that everyone is needed and everyone can contribute in this fight for a livable future.