Is Sustainable Aviation Fuel Possible?

One of the biggest complaints about air travel these days is that, unlike cars and other vehicles that are able to run on hybrid or electric power, airplanes are still powered by fossil fuels. Aviation might be a necessary evil in terms of global travel — and though technological advances in sustainable aviation are rapidly becoming a reality, the worldwide acceptance of sustainable aviation fuel might be many years away from becoming the standard.

At the same time, those industry leaders cannot ignore the economic impact of such perceived growth. It puts many airlines in a sort of conundrum: as business gets better, the planet gets worse. With that in mind, many in the aviation industry have made open commitments to carbon neutrality, with the hope of reducing net aviation emissions by at least 50 percent by 2050. But how, exactly, do they plan to do this?

According to Sky NRG Solar Inc , air travel accounts for around 3 percent of all manmade global emissions . The theory is that by 2050, that number could rise to an astonishing 22 percent of the planet’s proposed “carbon budget.” It is an indisputable fact that the environmental impact of aviation is on the rise, and many airlines and industry leaders understand the severity of that upward trend.

What is sustainable aviation fuel?

The answer to the aviation industry’s emission problems lies in creating an effective and inexpensive sustainable aviation fuel. They aren’t going to stop planes from needing to transport goods and people from place to place, so they need to make sure that those planes are at least as clean-burning as they can possibly be.

According to BP, the use of sustainable aviation fuel is on the rise. Similar to traditional jet fuel, sustainable aviation fuel is created from feedstocks like cooking oil, as well as non-palm waste oils from animals or plants, as well as solid waste from homes and businesses like paper, textiles, food scraps, and packaging. Other sources of sustainable aviation fuel include things like waste wood from forestry and energy-producing crops like algae.

BP’s version of sustainable aviation fuel is made from cooking oil and animal waste fat, which doesn’t make it vegan, but it also doesn’t make it fossil fuels. As BP is a controversial and massive oil and gas corporation responsible for immense pollution, one might want to take what the company says with a grain of salt. Still, reutilizing any resource in an effort to minimize carbon emissions seems like a step in the right direction.

