Coffee, Cocoa, and Avocados Are Among Many Crops Going Extinct, Due to Climate Change

Goettsch's study, titled Extinction risk of Mesoamerican crop wild relatives, found that climate change is driving wild relatives of popular crops to extinction. Potatoes, avocados, vanilla, wild cotton, wild bean, squash, chili pepper, husk tomato, banana, apple, prunes, and ginger are only a few on the list. Native varieties of vanilla in South and Central America are at highest risk of extinction, while wild cotton is second on the list, followed by avocados, and then wild potatoes.

A previous study, as reported by Global Citizen, found that 40 percent of all edible crops face imminent extinction, due to constantly changing climate conditions.

"Climate change is threatening to unleash weather conditions, pests, and diseases that our current crops will struggle to cope with," the report read, as per Global Citizen. "If humanity is to thrive in future, we need to make our food production systems more diverse, resilient, and environmentally sustainable."