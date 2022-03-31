Maison Jar Is Brooklyn’s Newest Zero-Waste, One-Stop Shop (Exclusive)

About a year and a half ago, she realized that starting a package-free shop would fulfill not only that desire, but her desire for her next venture to be something that would help build community in her neighborhood.

To achieve this, Vitoux and her team used a long picnic table and several benches instead of shelves for the personal care section of the shop; Vitoux hopes to use this area to host events and workshops in the near future with speakers and teachers in sustainability space.