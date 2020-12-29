Why Deforestation Is Increasing

Deforestation is defined as the destruction of forests by way of agriculture, urbanization, or wood extraction. It can contribute to climate change , soil erosion, and extinction . And nearly all of the deforestation that happens on this planet is the direct result of human beings. We use trees for fuel, paper products, and building materials, and we clear cut great swaths of forest to make room for homes, farms, cash crop tree plantations, and facilities to raise animals for meat, eggs, and dairy.

There is also some debate that the forests burned down by many of the most recent wildfires are considered to be the victims of deforestation. This is because the more destructive wildfires are said to be the result of climate change, which is deeply impacted by deforestation in its own right. Deforestation happens all over the world, but according to the estimates of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the highest areas of deforestation are Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Indonesia, Angola, and Canada.