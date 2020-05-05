Learn About the Three Types of Biodiversity

Biodiversity is both what makes our planet beautiful, and what keeps it running accordingly. The term “ biodiversity ” comes from “biological diversity,” and refers to the variety of life on Earth at all levels — genes, ecosystems, you name it. It also includes the evolutionary, ecological, and cultural processes that make sure life is able to be sustained. There is still so much to understand about biodiversity, but did you know that there are three main types?

According to About Bio Science , biodiversity is “the sum of all the different species of animals, plants, fungi, and microbial organisms living on Earth and the variety of habitats in which they live.” There are likely more than 10 million species of different organisms that live on the Earth. This is not just animals either; it’s everything from animals and plants to fungi and microbes that we cannot even see with the naked eye.

But what’s the difference between one kind of biodiversity versus another versus another? Keep reading to find out more information on the three main types of biodiversity.

Why is biodiversity important?

Before we dive deeper into the differences in the three main types of biodiversity, it is crucial to explain why biodiversity is so important to all life, human life, and the planet. First, biodiversity plays a crucial role in climate change. The Conservation International estimates nature can provide 30 percent of the solution to climate change. How? Each individual ecosystem features different layers, with each organism in the ecosystem playing an important role. Lose one part of the ecosystem, and, well, you may as well lose the whole thing.

How does this contribute to climate change? Maintaining and sustaining biodiversity is thought to hold the average global temperature below 2 degrees Celsius. The less the planet warms, the less we have to worry about the impacts of climate change. Second, biodiversity plays a big role in access to things. After all, all of our food, medications, pollination sources, and soil have to come from somewhere, right? The more biodiversity there is, the more access to these different types of products and services. Loss of biodiversity could lead to loss of a certain type of food or even medication.