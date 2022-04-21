How TikTok's @SustainableCherub Went From Shopping Addict to Sustainable Fashion Educator (Exclusive)

Growing up in Texas, sustainable fashion educator Taylor Bright, aka @sustainablecherub on TikTok, loved two things: eating meat and shopping for fast fashion. But everything changed during her freshman year at Texas State in 2014, when health issues prompted her to stop eating meat — something she never expected to do.

From there, Bright, now 25, started watching documentaries about the meat industry, leading her to learn more about the climate crisis. Around the same time, her college textiles class was learning about polyester, which she was shocked to find out was made from plastic.