Vegan Restauranteur Dishes on Her New BBQ Restaurant Opening in NYC (Exclusive)

Even though BBQ doesn't generally sound like a vegan-friendly cuisine, plant-based restauranteur Kerry Fitzmaurice is changing our perception of that. Fitzmaurice is bringing vegan BBQ to New York City, with a new restaurant called Pure Grit, where we can expect vegan versions of BBQ classics like baked beans, jackfruit ribs, and pulled Portobello mushrooms.

We caught up with Fitzmaurice to discuss her latest endeavor, which will open in May 2022 at 36 Lexington Avenue in New York City.