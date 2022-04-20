Lisa Apfelberg of Jewish Veg on the Intersections Between Judaism, Environmentalism, and "Ethical Eating" (Exclusive)

“My passions are supporting the Jewish community and supporting and growing the vegan community,” says Lisa Apfelberg. And lucky for her, she has made a career of doing just that. Apfelberg joined the organization Jewish Veg this year as Director of Outreach and Engagement, where she works to bring the Jewish and vegan communities together.

Jewish Veg’s mission is “to support, educate, and celebrate veganism and Jewish veganism and teach the Jewish community about it,” as well as to “connect all of these growing Jewish vegans” and “ethical eaters,” a term Apfelberg uses to encompass anyone who has made changes to their eating habits in order to live more compassionately or sustainably, ranging from reducetarians to vegetarians to vegans.