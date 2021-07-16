These DIY Summer Date Night Ideas Are Perfect For Any Couple

There's truly nothing better than feeling like you're watching a movie on the big screen (without paying exorbitant prices for snacks, of course). Projectors are pretty pricey, but they last a long time and many of them, like the LUMA 400 Portable HD Smart Projector, are hi-res and rechargeable. Stock up on some of your favorite vegan snacks, and prepare for a super cute night on your roof, in your yard, or simply in your living room with a big screen feature.