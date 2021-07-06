Beat the Heat With Our Favorite Natural Vegan Ice Creams and Popsicles

The 2021 heat wave is still ravaging most of North America, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s going to relent anytime soon. And although a long-term means of cooling down the planet would obviously be ideal, it’s imperative to find ways to stay cool for short-term relief.

For example, we have a wide range of natural vegan ice cream and popsicle options — both store-bought and DIY recipes — that are bound to help you beat the heat. Check out a few of our favorites, below.