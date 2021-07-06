Logo
Home > Food > Veganism
Natural Vegan Ice Creams and Popsicles
Source: Getty Images

Beat the Heat With Our Favorite Natural Vegan Ice Creams and Popsicles

By

Jul. 6 2021, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

The 2021 heat wave is still ravaging most of North America, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s going to relent anytime soon. And although a long-term means of cooling down the planet would obviously be ideal, it’s imperative to find ways to stay cool for short-term relief.

For example, we have a wide range of natural vegan ice cream and popsicle options — both store-bought and DIY recipes — that are bound to help you beat the heat. Check out a few of our favorites, below.

Article continues below advertisement

Sambazon Frozen Acai Smoothie Pops

Sambazon smoothie pops
Source: Sambazon

Natural foods company Sambazon recently launched vegan Açaí Smoothie Pops, just in time for the heat wave. They come in two mouth-watering flavors, Açaí Blueberry and Açaí Strawberry Banana, and they’re made with certified organic and fair trade açaí. They’re low sugar, they taste like a Hawaiian vacation, and they’re easy to find, as they’re available at Whole Foods Market in a box of 8 for $4.99.

Article continues below advertisement

Talenti Dairy-Free and Sorbettos

Talenti has always famously offered a variety of dairy-free ice cream options and sorbettos, but the company released a slew of new flavors this year, that are about to revolutionize every Sunday evening and movie night. The Coconut Chocolate Cookie Layer looks seriously decadent, while the Strawberry Hibiscus and Dark Chocolate Sorbettos look beyond refreshing. Make sure to check the brand’s full vegan lineup, though, because it’s next-level.

Article continues below advertisement

DIY fruit popsicles with melted Sun Cups

Popsicles
Source: free2b Foods

If you’re willing to put in a little extra work, make this recipe for homemade Sun Cup popsicles that free2b Foods shared with Green Matters.

Take 1 cup frozen strawberries or 1 cup frozen peaches and blend them with 1/2 cup orange juice. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds and freeze for 3 hours. Meanwhile, microwave the Sun Cups in a small dish for 1 minute, whisk the chocolate together until it’s smooth, and drizzle the chocolate over the popsicles before serving. 

Article continues below advertisement

DIY Creamy Peach and Coconut Popsicles 

Coconut Popsicles
Source: Pure Leaf

Chef Megan Mitchell recently partnered with tea company Pure Leaf to create a recipe for DIY Creamy Peach and Coconut Popsicles , which the brand shared with Green Matters.

To make the popsicles, blend 2 cups of cubed peaches, 1 cup coconut milk, 1/2 cup Pure Leaf Black Tea with Raspberry, 1/4 cup orange blossom honey (or honey substitute!), 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, and 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder. Distribute into popsicle molds, and freeze for 5 hours. Then pour 1/2 cup shredded sweetened coconut on a plate, and fill a glass with cold water. Run the molds under hot water to remove the popsicles from the molds, dip the popsicles in cold water, and cover in coconut.

Article continues below advertisement

So Delicious Cashew Milk Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cappuccino

If you’re in the mood for a little pick-me-up amid a midday slump, So Delicious’ Cashew Milk Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cappuccino is made with fair-trade coffee, and it swaps the dairy cream base for cashews. We’ll gladly exchange this for a boring cup of coffee any day. The brand makes a wide variety of frozen desserts, including ice cream sandwiches, pints, and bars.

Article continues below advertisement

DIY Nicecream

Allrecipes' Nicecream In A Flash is super simple (and really, really good). Soak 1/4 cup raw cashews for 3 to 5 hours, and combine with banana, ice cubes, tofu, dates, vanilla extract, and 1 teaspoon soy milk in a high-speed blender, until it’s smooth and creamy. 

Article continues below advertisement

DIY Dole Whip

Eating By Elaine’s vegan Dole Whip makes us feel like we’re spending the summer at Disney World. Simply blend 1 pound of frozen pineapple, 1 chilled can of full fat coconut milk, and 1 tablespoon of pure maple syrup. Enjoy immediately — and get ready to experience the magic. 

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Ben & Jerry's Is Now Making Dog Ice Cream — but What Is It Made Of?

5 Sustainable Ice Cream Brands To Satisfy Your Favorite Summer Craving

8 Delicious Plant-Based Ice Cream Recipes

More From Green Matters

    • CONNECT with Green Matters
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Green Matters Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.