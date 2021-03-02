Celebrities Who Started Sustainable Slow Fashion Brands

Bayou With Love also produces clothing made from natural and recycled materials, as well as zero-waste home and beauty products, such as bamboo cotton rounds, a wooden nail brush, eco glitter, and reusable cotton produce bags.

“We are working towards a zero waste model with the smallest footprint possible, and hoping that by doing so we can pave the way for other companies to do this as well,” Reed said in a statement on the website. “It only works if we are all doing this, so my goal is to make space for other companies to join, not to be the only company doing it.”