Cats are not known for drooling, especially when compared to their biological foil, the humble canine. Nevertheless, as odd as it may sound, cats do indeed drool from time to time. And even in cases where the cat in question is particularly friendly, this drool might go completely unnoticed.

There are also some circumstances where you may feel a bit of spittle while scratching beneath your kitty’s chin. In those cases, you might be wondering, why does my cat drool when I pet him?