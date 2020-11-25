Is Gum Made of Plastic? Check Out These Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Gum is not really food. Sure, it’s edible, but that doesn’t mean that you should be eating it. As an appetite suppressant, a distraction, and a breath cleanser, it works just fine for what it is. Sure, it’s an artificial melange of artificial flavors and chemical concoctions wrapped in a sugar-free shell, but it certainly can’t be that bad for you, right? Still, gum’s unidentifiable ingredients have caused some curious consumers to ask the very serious question — is gum plastic?