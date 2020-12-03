CATS Act Introduced in Congress to End Cruel Kitten Lab Tests

The VA’s continued use of taxpayer dollars to conduct painful and wasteful experiments on cats and kittens is unacceptable. I helped introduce the bipartisan CATS Act today to bring these barbaric tests to an end once and for all! pic.twitter.com/mOBRyBINKR

Watchdog Group White Coat Waste Project (WCW) recently published an exposé on these kitten tests, which included photos and videos of kittens and cats undergoing “painful and invasive” experiments in VA laboratories in Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Louisville.

According to WCW, the VA has spent more than $9 million over the past few years on these experiments. The money has gone into buying kittens, implanting devices into their bodies, severing their spines, inserting artificial stool into their anuses, killing them , dissecting them, and more. It’s truly gruesome to read about, worse to witness, and far worse for these innocent cats to actually experience.

“The VA’s deadly and outdated cat experiments are sickening. You don’t have to be a cat owner like I am to recognize that,” Rep. Titus said in a statement shared with Green Matters.

“The VA’s continued use of taxpayer dollars to conduct painful and wasteful experiments on cats and kittens is unacceptable. These tests are barbaric, unnecessary and do nothing to actually help veterans,” Rep. Mast added.