The Best Animal Livestreams From Sanctuaries, the Wild, and More

The organization Cumbria Wildlife Trust works to protect wildlife around Cumbria, England. The local Badger Bar & Restaurant has a camera focused on a wild badger habitat just outside, and the staff feeds food scraps to the wild badger colony. You can tune into the #BadgerCamLive livestream anytime to check out the wild badgers in action, but Cumbria Wildlife Trust recommends watching around dusk, local time.

The trust has several other wildlife cams, including an osprey cam, seal cam, and bird feeder cam.