Biden’s Cabinet Picks So Far Mark a New Chapter for U.S. Climate Action

With inauguration day inching closer and closer, President-elect Joe Biden is rounding out his Cabinet picks. Biden’s Cabinet so far is filled with more climate-focused positions than ever, giving Americans hope that the Biden-Harris administration will stay true to its climate goals.

The group will make history in several ways — it features the first Native American Cabinet member, the first Black man to serve as EPA administrator, and the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate.

Read on to find out who Biden has tapped for key environmental roles — plus fast facts about each pick — such as Secretary of the Interior, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, and Secretary of Energy.