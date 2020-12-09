Over the past month, President-elect Joe Biden has announced several key Cabinet member nominations, eliciting a range of reactions from his supporters and critics. This week, multiple sources disclose that Biden plans to appoint Tom Vilsack, aka “Mr. Monsanto,” as the Secretary of Agriculture .

Many progressives were quick to argue that Vilsack's ties to certain agricultural industries make him a complicated and regressive choice for this role — one that holds the power to regulate American agriculture and address the climate crisis.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Tom Vilsack.