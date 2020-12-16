Climate Groups Applaud Biden's Nomination of Gina McCarthy to Key Climate Position

As reported by The New York Times, three people familiar with Biden’s transition team claim that Biden plans to appoint Gina McCarthy as the senior White House adviser on climate change, a role that will primarily involve coordinating federal climate policies.

The sources also claim that Biden plans to appoint Ali Zaidi as McCarthy’s deputy. McCarthy and Zaidi join John Kerry and Tom Vilsack as Biden staffers who will become key voices in the U.S. climate policy over the next four years.