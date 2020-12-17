Who Is Jennifer Granholm? The Former Gov. Tapped As Biden’s Secretary of Energy

On Dec. 15, news broke that Biden planned to nominate former EPA chief Gina McCarthy as the senior adviser on climate change , Ali Zaidi as her deputy, and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as Secretary of Energy, Politico reported.

As leader of the Department of Energy, the secretary is supposed to lead the team working to address energy, environmental, and nuclear issues in the U.S.

Transportation is a leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., and to achieve Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Secretary of Energy must work to significantly reduce emissions in the transportation sector — something that can only be done if we transition vehicles to run on electric and renewable power.