Living From Stress Reduction to Creating Handmade Goods, Here's Why Crocheting Is Important There are many ways practitioners find importance in the act of crocheting. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 6 2024, 3:48 p.m. ET

There is no shortage of easy and accessible DIY projects that crocheters of all experience levels and those of all ages can enjoy alone or with friends and families. If you're unfamiliar with or unskilled in crocheting, Green Matters has helpful guides, projects, and DIY ideas to help you embrace this wonderful hobby.

If you're wondering why crocheting is important, you're in for a wonderful time learning about the genuine value it brings to the lives of many. Whether it's your first time learning the ropes or you're a veteran crocheter yourself, keep reading to see if the reasons below ring true to the mighty importance that crochet holds in peoples' lives.

Crocheting brings people of all ages together.

Older family members and role models can share their favorite projects and instruct the next generation on understanding crochet patterns. This helps new crocheters cultivate the discipline to follow instructions and learn how to crochet. Creating something together, regardless of monetary value, develops a bond between family members of any age, and the sentimental value of matching crocheted items is priceless.

Crocheting is a great group activity and encourages practitioners to be social.

Crocheting may help some individuals experiencing the symptoms of dementia.

Crocheting may be protective against the onset of dementia, and according to the American Counseling Association, older adults experiencing dementia symptoms have seen improvements in their memory and sense of purpose thanks to crocheting. Per the ACA, crocheting also helps patients build their self-esteem, encouraging them to learn new skills and creating a craft expressing their individuality.

Crocheting supports overall mental wellbeing.

According to the American Counseling Association, besides being protective against and valuable towards improving dementia symptoms, crocheting also serves other benefits to support mental wellness, including relieving depression and anxiety symptoms. Additionally, crocheting was found in one study to benefit 100% of insomnia patients. That's not all: for those experiencing grief, crocheting and engaging in crafting activities are thought to provide an escape from the constant sorrow.

Crocheting can be a spiritual experience for some.

