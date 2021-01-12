These Natural Sleep Aids Will Help You Catch Some Much-Needed Z's

Adequate sleep is fleeting in this day and age, with the average adult requiring a minimum of 7 hours of slumber per night, but as per the CDC, 1 in 3 adults don’t get enough sleep. Clocking less than seven hours a night is linked to an increased risk in various chronic health conditions, and while many turn to over-the-counter medicines to help with their insomnia, there are some natural sleep aids out there that can be efficient in helping you fall asleep faster and get better sleep overall.