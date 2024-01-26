Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living 10 Super Easy Beginner Crochet Projects That Every Newbie Needs to Try Want to try a super easy beginner crochet project? Check out patterns for simple items like stars, friendship bracelets, daises, and more. By Rayna Skiver Jan. 26 2024, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

As a new crocheter, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed by the seemingly endless number of patterns available online. It’s hard to know which ones are truly suitable for a beginner skillset.

Fortunately, there are plenty of patterns that are great for those with limited experience. Stick around for 10 beginner crochet projects that will make you excited and motivated to learn more.

Crochet butterfly

Source: ISTOCK

Small, quick projects — like this crochet butterfly from Crazy Hands — are perfect for absolute beginners. They’re not too overwhelming or complicated, and you only need to know the most basic stitches and terms. These butterflies can be strung together to make a cute garland or even gifted to a friend.

Crochet star

When you’re first learning how to crochet, it’s important to start with a super simple pattern. Moms and Crafters has a star pattern that is well-suited to newbies who are trying to get the hang of things. Like the previous butterfly project, the stars can be turned into a number of different things.

Friendship bracelets

Making your own friendship bracelets is way more fun than just going to the store and buying some! Whether you’re heading to the Eras Tour or simply sharing the bracelets with your friends, this cute accessory is a must. Check out this beginner-friendly pattern from Whistle and Ivy.

Crochet daisy

Moms and Crafters has another awesome pattern for beginners: a crochet daisy. One of the best things about this project is that it doesn’t require a magic ring — this is a common technique that many crocheters struggle with, even those who are more advanced.

Corner bookmark

Even a total beginner can make this corner bookmark from Juniper and Oakes in less than an hour. Those new to the craft only need to know single crochet and double crochet. A project like this will be a great motivator for all the bookworms out there.

Freeze pop sleeve

Freeze-pop sleeves might not seem like something you need, but they can really come in handy, especially if you have kids. Sigoni Macaroni’s pattern is incredibly easy and quick, and the only stitch used is half-double crochet. If you’re looking for a project with few directions, this one is perfect.

Cat beanie

Some people start their crochet journey with a little bit of background knowledge or maybe even a natural knack for crafts. If that sounds like you, this cat beanie pattern from Slipstitch Hollow — which is for humans, not cats — could be a fun option. A hat might seem like an advanced project, but in this case, you only need to know single crochet and double crochet.

Amigurumi octopus

This adorable amigurumi octopus from Knits and Knots by AME is totally doable for beginners. Even though this project requires a few more supplies, it doesn’t require an advanced skillset. Whether you’re making it for a friend or just for yourself, this pattern is worth a try.

Belt bag

Nothing is more beginner-friendly than granny squares. In fact, those new to crocheting tend to start with these anyway, so why not put them to use? After making this belt bag from CJ Design, you’ll end up with a new accessory and improved crochet skills.

Leaf sprout cable tie