10 Free Crochet Flower Patterns for All Skill Levels, From Beginner to Advanced Real flowers are always appreciated, but crochet flowers last forever. Keep reading to learn how to make roses, tulips, and more. By Rayna Skiver Jan. 31 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Flowers are by far one of the best gifts a person can receive, but they don’t last forever — eventually, the petals will start to wilt, and the leaves will begin to fall. Luckily, there’s a crafty way to solve this problem.

While your bouquet of fresh roses slowly fades away, a bunch of crochet flowers will remain as good as new. Stick around to check out 10 free crochet flower patterns so you can try it for yourself.

Rose

Source: ISTOCK

Whether you’re gifting them for a special occasion or as a random act of kindness, roses always make a lovely surprise. To make a bouquet that will last a lifetime, check out this crochet rose pattern from Passionate Crafter.

Poppy

If roses aren’t your thing, don’t worry — poppies are just as good, if not better. Thoresby Cottage has an amazing pattern for a crochet poppy that most can complete in an hour or less. Feel free to get creative and switch up the colors!

Puff flower

Thanks to this puff flower pattern from Hopeful Turns, crocheters have the perfect excuse to practice and improve their puff stitch. Your new skills can be used in all kinds of projects, like granny squares, coasters, hats, and more.

Daffodil

If you don’t like the typical daisy or sunflower shape, try this daffodil pattern from Raffamusa Designs. The pointed petals offer a bit of variation without making the project too challenging for new crocheters.

Tulip

To make this tulip from Craft Passion, you will need yarn (whatever color you prefer), a hook, stuffing, floral wires, hot glue, and a pair of pliers. Despite the many supplies, this pattern is easy enough for beginners to try.

Simple flower

For a more simple flower, try this pattern from Hello Yellow Yarn. This project is perfect for beginners looking for something easy and quick! When it’s finished, you can use the flower to create more items like a bookmark, garland, and more.

Lily

Hookok has plenty of fantastic crochet flower projects, and this lily pattern is no exception. Crochet lilies are elegant and eye-catching, and they can make for great decor or a thoughtful gift. In addition to yarn and a hook, you’ll need a flower rod and an iron wire.

Dogwood flower

For a small step up from the simple flower, try this dogwood flower pattern from Golden Lucy Crafts. The foundation of the project is very basic, but it’s composed of stitches that are a little more complex, which creates a nice, detailed look.

Carnation

A red carnation is often representative of love and devotion, according to HGTV. So, if you want to send (or make) flowers for an anniversary or another special occasion, you can’t go wrong with carnations. To make your own, check out this pattern from Craftsy Amore.

Freesia