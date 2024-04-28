Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living 13 Free, Cozy Crochet Cardigan Patterns — Including a Few Taylor Swift-Inspired Designs Learning how to crochet a clothing item for your closet might sound advanced, but some pieces are very beginner-friendly. By Rayna Skiver Apr. 28 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

When you think of a cardigan, you probably imagine a heavy, long-sleeved sweater. And while you definitely have the right idea, there are actually many different types of cardigans, from short-sleeved and airy to cropped and colorful.

Check out these 13 free crochet cardigan patterns. There’s a style for everyone, even those new to the craft — don’t be afraid to give it a try.

Button-up crochet cardigan

Source: ISTOCK

A Crocheted Simplicity’s button-up cardigan pattern uses the granny stitch, making it incredibly simple and ideal for beginners. The detailed instructions include a variety of sizes and are easy to follow.

The "Slouchy Paisley” cardigan

This long, slouchy cardigan by Cactus and Lace Designs is super cozy and perfect for a rainy day. The different textures and colors come together to create an amazing boho vibe. Plus, it has nice big pockets — you can’t beat that!

Brown patchwork cardigan

A patchwork cardigan is a fun and unique twist on your everyday sweater. Not only can you add different patterns within the patches, but you can also create exciting color combinations. For a more subtle version, check out this design by Yarnalina.

Raglan cardigan

Looking for a cardigan that you can throw on over almost any outfit? This raglan pattern by MJ’s Off the Hook Designs makes a great wardrobe staple, thanks to its simplicity. If you’re familiar with the granny stitch, you won’t have any problems completing this project.

Granny square cardigan

A granny square cardigan, like this one from My Poppet Makes, might feel more approachable if you’re new to the crochet game. Thinking of the project in terms of granny squares can make it easier to understand.

Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now'-inspired cardigan

If you missed the last merch drop for Taylor Swift’s popular Speak Now (Taylor's Version) cardigan, perhaps you can try making one at home instead. It’s a win-win: You’ll save a ton of money and feel accomplished! Check out this YouTube tutorial from Crochet by Bev.

Lacy summer cardigan

In addition to the brown patchwork pattern, Yarnalina also created another great cardigan design, but this time for summer. The cropped, lightweight, lacy sweater would make a cute addition to any warm-weather outfit, especially with the mixed shades of blue.

Crochet bobble sleeve cardigan

This vibrant orange cardigan from Dreamcrochets is fun and eye-catching. It might be a bit more complicated and time-consuming, but the bobble stitch adds a unique flair that’s well worth the effort.

The "Lake House" cardigan

The “Lake House” cardigan by Evelyn and Peter Crochet is short-sleeved and airy, making it — as the name suggests — ideal for a day at the lake. This pattern is suitable for crochet newbies and doesn’t take too long to complete.

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore'-inspired cardigan

If Speak Now isn’t your favorite era, maybe this Folklore-inspired cardigan is more your style. Luckily, Jane Wirawan on YouTube has a handy, in-depth tutorial for Swifties. Once you’ve finished, you can listen to “Cardigan” while wearing your cardigan — it doesn’t get more Folklore than that.

The "Wendy” cardigan

The “Wendy” cardigan is another awesome design by Evelyn and Peter Crochet. Details like the short sleeves, the adorable tie in the front, and the slits on the sides really make this cardigan stand out.

Lace kimono cardigan

This lace kimono cardigan from Colour Ceilidh Crochet is super cute. The wide, mid-length sleeves, belt-like tie, and unique stitching come together to create a piece that shines. Despite the cardigan’s complicated appearance, the pattern is totally doable for beginners.

Rainbow hexagon cardigan