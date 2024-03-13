Want to Try Something New? Check out These 12 Fun and Free Macrame Patterns
Arts and crafts aren’t just fun, they can also help reduce feelings of stress, anxiety, and irritability.
Mar. 13 2024, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
When it comes to flexing your creative muscles, there’s an endless number of crafts to try. You could get into ceramics, quilting, bookbinding, origami, or even candle making, to name a few.
Something like macrame might be more suitable if these options seem too intimidating. Plus, there are tons of free macrame patterns online that are great for beginners.
Plant hanger
Forget those boring, old terracotta pots — macrame plant hangers are a total game changer. Not only do they save floor space, but they can also add a unique look to an otherwise dull space. To try it, check out this pattern from Simply Frayed.
Coaster
For those already familiar with the hobby that is arts and crafts, you’ve probably seen countless coaster tutorials. People can make them with materials like wine corks, wood, yarn, clay, tiles, and even macrame cords. Here’s One Little Project’s simple tutorial.
Towel holder
Do you know someone who has towels displayed purely for decoration? If so, gift them a macrame towel holder. This is a win-win situation: You can gift something affordable and sustainable, and they can level up their holiday-themed towel display. Check out this basic guide from Cuckoo 4 Design.
Basket
You can never have too many baskets — between dog toys, blankets, and random household items — there's always a need for extra storage. This easy macrame basket pattern from Macrame School is practical and high-quality.
Macrame shelf
Making a shelf at home doesn’t sound easy, but if you follow Urbaki’s tutorial, the feat is totally doable, even for beginners. The end product is the perfect blend of convenient and stylish
Table runner
If you’ve ever scoured the internet for a unique table runner, there’s a good chance that you weren’t satisfied with the results. A macrame table runner might be just what you need — check out this tutorial from The DIY Mommy.
Magazine rack
To add a retro yet bohemian touch to your space, try crafting a macrame magazine rack. This tutorial from GreysMade Macrame is simple and will match any minimalist or cozy aesthetic flawlessly.
Curtain
For a larger, more complex project, try this incredible macrame curtain pattern from A Beautiful Mess. This one might be more time-consuming, but the finished product will be well worth the effort.
Wall hanging
Whether you’re looking for the perfect item to add to a gallery wall or just something eye-catching to fill space, a macrame wall hanging could be the solution you’re looking for. After watching Macrame School’s video tutorial, you can make this gorgeous piece at home.
Net bag
This net bag from Let Be is a great practice project for macrame newbies. It doesn’t take long to craft, and it’s an accessory that can be used for many different occasions.
Keychain
If you’re looking for a quick project that is well suited to beginners, a macrame keychain is a smart choice. This pattern from Fish and Bull is incredibly cute and easy to make. You can rely on this high-quality craft to keep your keys accounted for.
Feather
Whether you want fun wall decor or something to use in a craft project, these macrame feathers from One Little Project are awesome. This pattern will be helpful if you want to use up some leftover cords.