Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living 10 Crochet Hat Patterns That Are Free and Perfect for Anytime of Year Crocheting or knitting your clothing and accessories is one of the best ways to consume less and make your wardrobe more sustainable. By Rayna Skiver Apr. 26 2024, Published 3:40 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

Hats are a fun yet practical accessory year-round. Before you head to the store to buy something new, check out these 10 crochet hat patterns that are super cute and completely free.

Article continues below advertisement

There’s nothing better than creating something with your own two hands. Not only do you get a cool, new accessory, but you also have an exciting activity to do for a few hours.

Granny square bucket hat

Source: ISTOCK

When it comes to crochet hats, granny square bucket hats are by far one of the easiest and most beginner-friendly. This detailed pattern from JeNoelle Handcrafted Boutique can be completed in under an hour. You can follow the tutorial word for word, or you can feel free to flex your artistic muscles and customize the colors and sizing.

Article continues below advertisement

Daisy mandala beanie

To make an airy, boho-style beanie, check out this pattern from The Crochet Fox. This gorgeous accessory is comprised of a variety of stitches that come together to make something unique and stylish.

Article continues below advertisement

Fedora sun hat

Sun protection is extremely important, and one of the simplest ways to protect yourself from the sun is by wearing a hat! To make things even better, you can crochet your own fedora with this amazing pattern by Make and Do Crew.

Article continues below advertisement

Crochet beret

Forget a boring, old baseball cap — try wearing a crochet beret instead. Littlejohn’s Yarn has an easy-to-follow written tutorial as well as a video guide for you to check out. Why not add something a bit more chic to your summer wardrobe?

Article continues below advertisement

Slouchy beanie

This slouchy beanie pattern by Fiber Flux is straightforward and quick, plus it’s perfect for those rainy days scattered throughout the spring season. Don’t be afraid to pair this accessory with a variety of other pieces in your closet — you might be surprised by what looks good together.

Article continues below advertisement

Striped summer visor

A visor makes for a cute addition to any sporty outfit. Whether you want to crochet one for a toddler, teen, or adult, Crochet Rochelle’s pattern covers all the bases. Due to the use of basic stitches, beginners will have no problem giving this visor a try.

Article continues below advertisement

Crochet cowboy hat

For those in their country era, you can’t go wrong with this crochet cowboy hat from Your Crochet. It can be made in a bunch of different sizes and colors, making it easy to meet all your needs and goals.

Article continues below advertisement

Granny circle hat

Listen up: Granny squares are out, and granny circles are totally in. Just kidding! Both are amazing. However, if you’re getting tired of making the same old granny square hats, this granny circle bucket hat pattern from Stitchin’ with Liz is a great way to spice things up.

Article continues below advertisement

Ruffle bucket hat

This pattern from @marleejaecc on TikTok takes bucket hats from fun to funky. If you want to add an exciting pop of color to an outfit, a ruffle bucket hat is an awesome way to achieve the retro vision of your dreams.

Article continues below advertisement

Frog hat