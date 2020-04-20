With so many of us stuck indoors due to coronavirus quarantine restrictions, it’s the perfect time to teach your children about recycling through some fun and easy DIY recycling projects.

Recycling projects for kids are really the best of both worlds; not only are do-it-yourself crafts a fun bonding experience for families, but they can also be turned into educational opportunities. Recycling is so important for our planet and for our futures, so the earlier you can teach your kids about the benefits of recycling, the better.

And because educating children about the importance of recycling should never be boring, the best way to do it is through DIY projects that are fun, engaging, and easy for small hands.

Ready to get crafting? Keep reading for 5 recycling projects for kids!