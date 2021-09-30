6 Vegan Belts We’re Currently Obsessing Over

Corkor's Cork Belt 40MM ($39.50) is water resistant, made from all-natural materials, and super durable, so it's bound to last you a while. This PETA-approved vegan fashion brand hand-makes all its products from smooth, sustainably-sourced cork with no animal derived products. During the shipping process, Corkor makes an effort to use as little packaging as possible, and to ship in bulk, in an effort to lower transportation emissions. Everything is also made in small batches, to avoid overproduction.