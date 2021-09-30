6 Vegan Belts We’re Currently Obsessing Over

6 Vegan Belts We’re Currently Obsessing OverBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Sep. 30 2021, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
The '90s are back, baby! Gen Z has brought back Y2K fashion in all its glory, which includes belts of all varieties — thick belts, skinny belts, belts with statement buckles, and beyond (though thankfully this doesn't include belted tunics... yikes). That said, while most traditional belts are made from leather, we have a number of favorite brands that offer super cute vegan belts. We promise those judgmental teens won't be able to tell the difference.
Matt & Nat's Dolly Women's Vegan Skinny Belt
Matt & Nat's Dolly Women's Vegan Skinny Belt ($40) is high-waisted, skinny, and adjustable. It comes in both brown and black, and it features two buckles with metal caps at each end. The company is cruelty-free and vegan, and it uses only eco-friendly and sustainably-sourced materials. Mat & Nat also makes sure that the linings for each product are made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles, which ultimately diverts quite a bit of waste from landfills every year.
The Whistle's "Mutagen" Belt 30MM
The Whistle's "Mutagen" Belt 30MM ($29) is a neon green handmade belt that features a silver buckle. It's made from 100 percent PVC, and it's bound to add a pop of color to any outfit. The Tel Aviv-based company offers a wide variety of vegan belts and belt buckles that are super durable and long-lasting. The company also makes a point to only source fair labor — if the brand's employees aren't making the products themselves, the company outsources from local designers.
Lulu's Arlee Black and Gold Belt
The Lulu's Arlee Brown Belt ($12) is somewhat reminiscent of what ~all the kids~ are wearing these days, if you're looking to execute a trendy, youthful look. The thick vegan leather brown belt (which is made from polyurethane) combined with the shiny, round silver buckle (which is made from alloy metal), add just enough flair to any sophisticated jeans-and-sweater pairing.
Black Nopal's Black & Brass Belt
Black Nopal's Black & Brass Belt ($65), as well as all of Black Nopal's products, are made from eco-friendly cactus leather sourced from Mexico-based cactus leather company, Desserto. Everything the company creates is sustainably made, PVC- and phthalate- free, organic, requires minimal amounts of water, and only uses cactus leaves. The belts are super durable and long-lasting, and since the company's supply chain is entirely based in North America, its transportation emissions are super low.
Corkor's Cork Belt 40MM
Corkor's Cork Belt 40MM ($39.50) is water resistant, made from all-natural materials, and super durable, so it's bound to last you a while. This PETA-approved vegan fashion brand hand-makes all its products from smooth, sustainably-sourced cork with no animal derived products. During the shipping process, Corkor makes an effort to use as little packaging as possible, and to ship in bulk, in an effort to lower transportation emissions. Everything is also made in small batches, to avoid overproduction.
Avesu's Lia 2 Brass Silver
Avesu's Lia 2 Brass Silver ($139) is a black apple leather belt that features a double belt buckle. It's a western style belt that pairs with loose jeans or high-waisted pants. The company, which is fully vegan, makes all its products ethically in Italy, under fair working conditions.